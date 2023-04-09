Left Menu

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

The 6U nanosatellite is part of DEWA's Space-D programme. DEWA Sat-2 will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed preparations to launch its second nanosatellite for remote sensing applications in April 2023. The 6U nanosatellite is part of DEWA's Space-D programme. DEWA Sat-2 will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US. The nanosatellite was designed and developed at DEWA's Research and Development Centre, in cooperation with NanoAvionics in Lithuania.

The new satellite features a high-resolution camera (4.7 meters) that will be used for Earth observation missions. The high-resolution camera provides continuous line-scan imaging in 7 spectral bands from approximately 500km orbit. The new satellite is also equipped with Infrared equipment to measure greenhouse gases. The combined use of DEWA SAT-2 images and Internet of Things (IoT) measurements from DEWA SAT-1 will enable DEWA to improve the operational performance of power generation and water desalination plants by providing accurate estimates of seawater temperature, seawater salinity, detection of red-tide, as well as fog monitoring and forecasting.

DEWA launched DEWA-SAT1 in January 2022. It uses LoRa IoT communication technology, a new wireless protocol designed for long-range and low-power communications, to expand the coverage of the existing terrestrial communications network. DEWA is the first utility in the world to launch nanosatellites to improve its planning, operation, and maintenance activities. Using satellite network communication, IoT and Artificial Intelligence contributes to improving the efficiency of photovoltaic solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

