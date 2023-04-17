Left Menu

Afghanistan Freedom Front confirms death of its Senior Commander Akmal Ameer

Akmal Ameer, a former commander of the Afghan Special Forces, and his seven companions were killed during a clash with the Taliban in southern Salang, Parwan province.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:58 IST
Afghanistan Freedom Front Senior Commander Akmal Ameer (Source: Twitter/@WeAreNRF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) has confirmed the death of its Senior Commander, Akmal Ameer, on Sunday, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. Akmal Ameer, a former commander of the Afghan Special Forces, and his seven companions were killed during a clash with the Taliban in southern Salang, Parwan province.

AFF is an anti-Taliban militant group operating in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban-led Defense Ministry of Afghanistan, Akmal Ameer and his seven companions were killed during an operation on April 10, but the Front did not confirm the report then.

The statement also added that numerous weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid, including a rocket rifle, two RPGs, four Ak-47 and night camera vision, Khaama Press reported. Ameer was a leading Afghanistan national defence force member during the former republic administration. After the fall of Kabul in August 2021, he went to Panjshir and joined the resistance front, but when the Taliban entered Panjshir the same month, he went to Iran.

According to sources within the Freedom Front, Ameer returned from Iran two months ago and was heading up the military affairs for the Front. A statement released by the Front said the Taliban has taken the bodies of Ameer and his comrades to the Parwan Hospital. The statement added that the bodies were disrespected "by the Taliban."

The Taliban released several photos on Sunday showing that Ameer was shot in the mouth. (ANI)

