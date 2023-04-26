Left Menu

Turkish President honours Israeli rescue workers who saved lives after earthquake

The Israeli rescue mission was one of the first to arrive to provide aid after the earthquake and succeeded in rescuing 19 survivors from the ruins.

Turkish President honours Israeli rescue workers who saved lives after earthquake
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 26 (ANI/TPS): A certificate of appreciation from the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was presented on Tuesday to the commander of the IDF's National Rescue Unit, Col (Ret) Golan Vach, who commanded Israel's rescue mission that helped locate survivors and provide aid during the recent earthquake in southern Turkey. The Israeli rescue mission was one of the first to arrive to provide aid after the earthquake and succeeded in rescuing 19 survivors from the ruins.

The certificate was presented on Israel's National Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron in Hebrew) for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Actions of Terrorism, which is observed every year the day before Israeli Independence Day. Israel's deputy ambassador to Turkey, Nadav Markman, who assisted in the rescue mission, said, "We greatly appreciate the gratitude from Turkey. The members of the Israeli delegation acted bravely and professionally. The close cooperation between the IDF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the other factors in the field made it possible to save many lives, to show the beautiful face of the State of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

