UAE sends 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Sudan

The UAE is one of the first countries to send direct relief to Sudan under the directives of the UAE leadership and as part of their enduring efforts to support the Sudanese people and contribute to international relief efforts.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:09 IST
Smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates sent the first shipment of 30 tonnes of basic food supplies through Emirates Airlines to Sudan to provide urgent support to thousands of Sudanese families affected by the current situation. The UAE is one of the first countries to send direct relief to Sudan under the directives of the UAE leadership and as part of their enduring efforts to support the Sudanese people and contribute to international relief efforts.

UAE relief will serve to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the current situation, which has led to a severe shortage of many services and affected large segments of the population, especially the sick, children, the elderly, and women, due to food shortages. UAE assistance to Sudan has taken various forms to support the Sudanese people, including refugees and displaced people in neighbouring countries.

This relief has included the UAE sending an aircraft with supplies and food to assist Sudanese refugees on the Chad-Sudan border and working with the World Health Organisation to send 30 tonnes of urgent medical supplies from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. The shipment was the first international relief shipment to land in Sudan since the conflict began and provided critical surgical supplies and basic medicines. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

