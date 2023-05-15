Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on a 3-day visit to Egypt

Left Menu

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Egypt to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest of both countries.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Egypt to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest of both countries. "Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has proceeded on a three-day visit to Egypt. The visit will provide an opportunity to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," tweeted ADG-PI.

India and Egypt enjoy cordial defence relations. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was invited as chief guest on India's 74th Republic Day celebrations to reaffirm the strong relations between the two countries. "This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day," the MEA said. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

India and Egypt celebrated 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilizational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The multifaceted relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence and security and convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries work closely at multilateral and international platforms.

Most of the current defence cooperation between India and Egypt is determined by Joint Defence Committee (JDC) activities. JDC meetings have been held alternately in either country, followed by exchange activities. In addition, several courses, exercises, ship transits, aircraft transits and defence exhibitions also contribute to defence cooperation between India and Egypt. (ANI)

