US Senator Tim Scott files for 2024 US presidential run

US Senator Tim Scott on Saturday announced his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections, emerging as the latest opponent to Donald Trump.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:39 IST
US Senator Tim Scott. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Senator Tim Scott announced his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections, emerging as the latest opponent to Donald Trump, CNN reported citing Federal Election Commission's website. Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican, started a presidential exploratory committee in April, emphasising his evangelical faith, colour, and upbringing as the son of a single mother, CNN said on Friday.

He defined his personal ethos as "individual responsibility," and his political approach is motivated by the notion that the United States is "the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression." The filing comes ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday in South Carolina.

Scott has been circling the US presidency for months. Since embarking on a tour focusing on "Faith in America" in February, he has made frequent visits to many early-voting states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, according to CNN. The US senator has joined former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, software entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and talk radio presenter Larry Elder in the race.

According to CNN, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is set to file paperwork declaring his much-anticipated candidature next week. In November last year, former United States President Donald Trump filed papers to contest for the post of president again. He filed his documents establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024, CNN reported.

In April, US President Joe Biden announced that he will be running for re-election as the President of the United States. Biden, the oldest US president in history, as he launched his campaign had said, "Let's Finish the Job." (ANI)

