Left Menu

Pakistan Supreme Court stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) issued its ruling on the petitions against the judicial commission on audio leaks constituted by the federal government.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:21 IST
Pakistan Supreme Court stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Supreme Court has stopped proceedings of the judicial commission on audio leaks and suspended the notification issued by the federal government, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) issued its ruling on the petitions against the judicial commission on audio leaks constituted by the federal government. The bench, headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the petitions.

The top court in its ruling stopped the proceedings of the audio leak commission and issued notices to the parties. The top court will resume the hearing of the petitions on May 31, the written verdict read. The notification regarding the audio leak commission issued on May 19 was also suspended by the SC.

As per the order, the constitution of the inquiry commission was challenged in four petitions filed in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the attorney general raised objections to the bench's constitution in the initial arguments. The attorney general also raised objections to the inclusion of the chief justice in the bench. The order read that it is a constitutional requirement to seek permission from the chief justice prior to acquiring the services of a judge, according to ARY News.

It further stated that two judges included in the inquiry commission were chief justices of high courts. The federal government constitution the commission without seeking permission from the chief justice and violated the constitutional principle, whereas, the constitution process was also suspicious. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023