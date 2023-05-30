Left Menu

Afghanistan customs foils human hair smuggling into Pakistan

The Taliban said the hair was hidden behind coal in a Hino-brand vehicle.

30-05-2023
Afghanistan customs foils human hair smuggling into Pakistan
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Ghulam Khan Border customs officials have successfully thwarted an effort to smuggle more than one ton of "human hair" into Pakistan, according to Taliban's Ministry of Finance, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The Taliban said the hair was hidden behind coal in a Hino-brand vehicle. Taliban's Ministry of Finance also emphasized that, under the direction of the interim government leadership, any trade, transportation, and distribution of human hair within the country has wholly prohibited.

Human hair trafficking is a global issue, and a promising indicator of development is the recent seizure of an illegal shipment of human hair by Ghulam Khan border customs officials. Still, more work must be done to stop the illicit trade and safeguard vulnerable people, according to Khaama Press. High-quality human hair is in demand for wig production, hair extensions, and other beauty-related sectors.

In 2022, the market for human hair extensions was estimated to be worth USD 3.71 billion. CDI reported that the market is anticipated to expand from USD 4.06 billion in 2022 to USD 7.63 billion in 2030, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.44 per cent. TOLO News recently reported that Pakistan's economic collapse has impacted the trade between Kabul and Islamabad, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said. As per ACCI, the trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan reached close to USD 3 billion but has recently dropped.

A member of the ACCI, Khanjan Alokozai, as quoted by TOLO News, said: "Our trade has been becoming worse day by day. In addition to the impact of the Pakistan economy, the reduction in the value of Pakistani rupees has been affecting imports as well." (ANI)

