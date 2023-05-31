Left Menu

Pak: Shehbaz Sharif's party member calls Imran Khan 'mastermind' of May 9 violence

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:50 IST
Pak: Shehbaz Sharif's party member calls Imran Khan 'mastermind' of May 9 violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry termed Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the 'mastermind' of the May 9 violence as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman incited youth for the violence. ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

He further accused Imran Khan of ruining the youth as they were incited to spread violence. "Now their parents are facing terrorism cases while their(leaders) sons are enjoying their life abroad", Chaudhry added.

Chaudhry claimed that the May 9 violence was carried out with proper training, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan said, when he was arrested, it was obvious people will attack the building. He also accused Khan of ruining the future of the young generation and instead of sympathising with them, PTI is now busy carrying out the propaganda to save the May 9 suspects from conviction.

Talal Chaudhary maintained that his party would rush into adding the dissident PTI members. They will not allow the former PTI member who held press conferences, from hiding behind PML-N, according to ARY News. Earlier, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said Khan had incited youth for May 9 violence.

She lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan saying that they have burned down the country and now asking why their supporter are booked in the violence cases. She warned that if they carry out terrorism cases will registered against them. Maryam Nawaz said Khan has ruined the youth and incited them to spread violence. Now their Parents are facing terrorism cases while their sons are enjoying their life abroad. (ANI)

