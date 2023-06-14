Left Menu

Pakistan deports more than 530 Afghan refugees to Afghanistan

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that Afghan refugees entered Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak crossing point in Southern Kandahar province on Sunday and Monday respectively.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 03:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 03:39 IST
Pakistan deports more than 530 Afghan refugees to Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Tuesday said that Pakistan has deported some 531 Afghan refugees, including women and children, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. In a tweet, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that Afghan refugees entered Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak crossing point in Southern Kandahar province on Sunday and Monday respectively, Khaama Press reported. It further said that the refugees were introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive necessary aid.

After the Taliban assumed power in August 2021, thousands of Afghans fearing persecution and death threats fled Afghanistan and entered neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Iran in search of security and job opportunities, the report said. In the past months, Taliban officials have reported about thousands of Afghan refugees returning to the country either forcefully or willingly from Iran and Turkey. Meanwhile, Pakistani police have arrested hundreds of Afghan nationals as they were not able to give legal stay permits (Visas) from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other major cities during the last week, Khaama Press reported. Pakistan and Iran have continuously incarcerated and deported Afghan migrants to Afghanistan on a daily basis.

For years, Afghans have been forced to migrate to neighbouring nations due to the humanitarian crisis and economic challenges. Afghan refugees in the host countries face various challenges including legal status issues, unemployment, uncertainty and harassment from the police. More than 2,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country from Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR). At least 534 Afghan refugees visited Afghanistan through Islam Qala in Western Herat province, according to the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR).

It further said that at least 288 of the 2000 returnees were introduced to the International Office for Migration (IOM) to receive basic necessary aid. The number of Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan from Iran has increased in recent months at a never-before-seen rate due to multiple reasons, the report said. Earlier, Taliban's head of the refugee department of Nimruz Mawlavi Abdullah Reyaz said that over 65,000 migrants have travelled back to Afghanistan through the Pul-e-Abresham crossing point over the past month, Khaama Press reported. The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that more than 527,000 Afghan refugees had returned to Afghanistan in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023