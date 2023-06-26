Left Menu

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a roller coaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, citing TT News Agency.

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden
Representative Image. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a roller coaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, citing TT News Agency. Notably, TT News Agency is an official Swedish news agency.

Citing witnesses, Sveriges Television AB (SVT), the Swedish national public television broadcaster reported that the park's Jetline roller coaster partly derailed during a ride on Sunday. As soon as the accident took place, ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park.

Nine persons, including three with severe injuries, comprising both children and adults, were hospitalised as a result of the accident, according to the police. "We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said, following the accident in the amusement park, according to Al Jazeera.

The 140-year-old park is now closed until further notice, according to a statement from Grona Lund. (ANI)

