Taliban bans women's beauty salons in Kabul

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:18 IST
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban has in a new verbal decree, banned women's beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces across the country, a spokesman for Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue, Mohammad Akif Mahajar, told TOLO News. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons. "The men are jobless. When men cannot take care of their families, the women are forced to work in a beauty salon to find a loaf of bread. If they are banned there, what can we do?" said Raihan Mubariz, a makeup artist, as per TOLO News.

"We will not get out of the home if men (of the family) have jobs. What can we do? We should starve to death, what should we do? You want us to die," said a makeup artist. This comes as the Islamic Emirate has banned girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas such as parks, cinemas and other recreation areas.

Kabul resident Abdul Khabir said: "The government should make a framework for it. The framework should be in a way that neither Islam would be damaged nor the country." The imposition of restrictions on Afghan girls and women by the Taliban has sparked reactions at both the national and international levels. (ANI)

