UAE to establish field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad to support Sudanese refugees

The support to the Republic of Chad also aims to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the influx of Sudanese refugees due to the current situation.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has begun to build a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass to support Sudanese refugees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the establishment of the field hospital, with a contribution from the Sudanese refugees Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, is part of the humanitarian, relief, and medical support provided by the UAE to Sudanese nationals facing humanitarian challenges caused by the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in the beginning of April. The support to the Republic of Chad also aims to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the influx of Sudanese refugees due to the current situation.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts, global cooperation, and solidarity; continuing its humanitarian approach to protect civilians, especially the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women; and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

