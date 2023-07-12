Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirated], July 12 (ANI/WAM): A delegation led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited China, accompanied by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA. During his visit to the headquarters of Huawei, a leading global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company in Shenzhen, Guangdong, Al Tayer met with senior company officials.

He was briefed on the company's latest technologies, products and facilities. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and Huawei. Al Tayer met with Guo Ping, Chairman of the Huawei Supervisory Board. The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences and best practices, particularly in energy storage, smart grids, digital transformation, cloud computing, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The meeting also highlighted the successful launch of the first phase of the world's largest green data centre, recognised by the Guinness World Records. The data centre, implemented by Moro Data Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, in collaboration with Huawei, is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. Al Tayer also met Charles Yang, President, Global Marketing and Sales Services, at Huawei Digital Power. The meeting focused on digital transformation in the utility sector and Huawei's experience in this area. Furthermore, Al Tayer had a meeting with Sun Fuyou, CEO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit. He highlighted DEWA's smart grid strategy, and the two sides discussed the latest developments in digital transformation in power networks.

Al Tayer and his delegation visited the Edison Exhibition Hall, where they were briefed on Huawei Digital Power's latest products. They also visited Huawei Enterprise Digital Transformation Exhibition Hall, Huawei Digital Power Antuoshan Base, and Huawei Flagship Store in Shenzhen, Bantian, where they were briefed on smart vehicle auto driving. In Al Tayer's presence, Digital DEWA signed an MoU with Huawei to enhance their strategic partnership and mutual work.

The MoU focuses on accelerating digital transformation, decarbonisation, and developing a future-oriented power communication network. This supports DEWA's efforts in energy transformation, sustainability, and achieving Net-Zero. The MoU was signed by Marwan Bin Haidar and Jerry Liu, General Manager of Huawei Technologies UAE L.L.C.

Al Tayer stated, "We are happy to enhance our fruitful strategic collaboration with Huawei. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to benefit from digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence to improve performance and enhance people's lives. "Our collaboration supports the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to develop an integrated system that employs AI in key areas in the UAE, and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub towards achieving a competitive national economy that is based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications.

"We work with Huawei to exchange best practices and experiences and develop new technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the electricity and water sectors and reduce the carbon emissions from the electricity production process." Al Tayer added, "We aim to achieve the UAE's environmental goals, especially as the country is upscaling the climate ambition and gearing up to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai in November. COP28 marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of the progress made in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement."

"We are keen to enhance the strategic relationship between DEWA and Huawei. The partnership has resulted in significant achievements over the past years in digital transformation, exchanging the best international solutions, experiences and practices, especially in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, Artificial Intelligence, data security, and big data management, among others," he said. "We harness the latest solutions and innovative technologies to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100 percent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Our goal is to disrupt the business model of public utilities and become the world's first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, and expand the use of digital services," Al Tayer added.

"We are glad to further consolidate our cooperation with DEWA. As a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei is committed to bringing the world's leading digital power solutions that will enhance the lives of Dubai residents and offer a model for the future of power transmission in the region. In a joint effort with DEWA, we will continuously try to act as a solid foundation for the digitalisation of the UAE," said Jerry Liu, General Manager of Huawei Technologies UAE L.L.C. The MoU enhances collaboration in the energy sector communication network, transmission communication network (multi planes network), distribution communication network (FLISR), electric power digital transformation service, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for electric power, overhead lines and substation inspection, Internet of Things (IoT) and maintenance, distributed energy resources integration and management, digital capacity enhancement to achieve carbon neutrality, data centres, charging network, and smart photovoltaic energy and energy storage system. (ANI/WAM)

