PM Modi meets COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber in UAE 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met the President-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday assuring India's full support for COP-28 presidency to the Gulf nation. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday, also highlighted India's efforts and initiatives to address climate change during talks with Sultan Al Jaber.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, informed of the meeting between the two leaders. "PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Dr. Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28," Bagchi tweeted.

"PM assured 's full support for 's COP-28 presidency. PM also highlighted 's efforts and initiatives to address climate change," he added. Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi received a dazzling welcome in UAE as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag. As a part of the light-and-sound show the skyscraper also showcased PM Modi's picture, followed by "Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi" The Prime Minister emplaned for the UAE earlier on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France.

PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality. During his two-day visit to France, PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday.

He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

