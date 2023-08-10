Left Menu

UN Secy General Guterres "concerned" by deplorable living conditions of Niger's President

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "concern" over the deplorable living conditions of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his family following his ouster by the military coup.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 11:31 IST
UN Secy General Guterres "concerned" by deplorable living conditions of Niger's President
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "concern" over the deplorable living conditions of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his family following his ouster by the military coup. Following reports that President Bazoum of Niger and his family are living without electricity, water, food or medicine the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General made the remarks and reiterated his concern over the health of the Niger President.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger," the UN spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," the statement added.

Moreover, the Secretary-General also raised alarm over reports about the arrest of members of the Niger government. "The Secretary-General is also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government. He urgently calls for their unconditional release, and for the strict adherence to Niger's international human rights obligations," the UN spokesperson said.

Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month when the country's President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup. Following the military coup that sparked international condemnation, Abdourahamane Tiani, the commander of Niger's presidential guard, has declared himself the country's leader. Since gaining independence from France in 1960, military coups have occurred frequently in Niger. However, political instability has declined recently. In 2021, Bazoum was elected president in the nation's first democratic transfer of power.

Before gaining its independence in 1960, Niger spent more than 50 years as a French colony. Strong diplomatic relations existed between the two nations prior to Thursday's coup, but many Nigeriens believe France has continued to treat Niger like an imperial state, depriving it of its natural riches and imposing its leaders' economic policies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023