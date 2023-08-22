PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday to take part in the 15th BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

PM Modi had said in his departure statement that the Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have also arrived in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit.

This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to South Africa. The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora members in South Africa. PM Modi will be addressing the BRICS business forum later today. During a special presser yesterday, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated that a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business track meetings.

"For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum." "The Prime Minister's schedule in terms of bilateral meetings with those leaders who would be present in South Africa is still being developed," he added.

The BRICS Business Leaders forum dialogue is taking place at Sandton Convention Centre today. The programme director is the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, Ebrahim Patel. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece for a bilateral visit. (ANI)

