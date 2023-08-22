Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday to take part in the 15th BRICS Summit

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:20 IST
PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday to take part in the 15th BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

PM Modi had said in his departure statement that the Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have also arrived in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit.

This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to South Africa. The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora members in South Africa. PM Modi will be addressing the BRICS business forum later today. During a special presser yesterday, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated that a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business track meetings.

"For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum." "The Prime Minister's schedule in terms of bilateral meetings with those leaders who would be present in South Africa is still being developed," he added.

The BRICS Business Leaders forum dialogue is taking place at Sandton Convention Centre today. The programme director is the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, Ebrahim Patel. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece for a bilateral visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023