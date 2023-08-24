Left Menu

Amnesty International slams Pakistan for cases of enforced disappearances

Amnesty International slammed Pakistan over the multiple cases of enforced disappearance, and secret and arbitrary detentions and called out the authorities to take action and work towards ending this practice.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amnesty International slammed Pakistan over the multiple cases of enforced disappearances, and secret and arbitrary detentions and called out the authorities to take action and work towards ending this practice. It also announced that the organisation will present a number of such stories from Pakistan where innocent people were suddenly abducted with no whereabouts known to their families.

"Pakistan must end the practice of enforced disappearance & secret & arbitrary detentions. Authorities must immediately & unconditionally disclose the whereabouts of the forcibly disappeared, to their families. As we approach the International Day of the Disappeared, presenting some emblematic cases of this crime with @dohrpk," Amnesty International South Asia stated on X (formerly Twitter). On Wednesday, Amnesty International again emphasised the cases of enforced disappearances from Pakistan highlighting the toll that it takes on the loved ones of those affected.

"Pakistan: Enforced disappearance is an especially cruel crime that takes a huge emotional toll not just on the disappeared people, but also their loved ones. In the days leading up to the International Day of the Disappeared, Amnesty International and Defence of Human Rights Pakistan @dohrpk will feature some cases emblematic of this heinous crime," Amnesty International South Asia said on X. Meanwhile, Pakistan has a terrible record in human rights. The year 2022 was a dreadful year for Balochistan as the forcibly disappeared record touched 629, extra-judicially killed 195 and tortured 187 people, according to the annual report released by Paank, the human rights organization of the Baloch National Movement.

In April, earlier this year, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported that a protest rally in Quetta was organised by 'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' against fake encounters and forced disappearances. The protesters called for the recovery of missing people. The report highlights the human rights situation throughout the year with infographics. According to this, in January 2022, there were 92 forced disappearances, 15 murders and one person was tortured by the Pakistan army. (ANI)

