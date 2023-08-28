Pakistan: Court grants bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in sedition case

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to the human rights lawyer and daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, Imaan Mazari in a sedition case, ARY News reported on Monday. In the hearing, ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain, granted bail to Mazari against the surety bonds of Rs 30,000.

According to ARY News, the court also read the speech script given by Iman Mazari at a rally. Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed the decision claiming that the forensic examination of the speech needed to be conducted.

Earlier, Islamabad Police confirmed that the human rights lawyer and the daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir has been arrested for investigation, Dawn News reported. The arrest came hours after Imaan Zainab Mazari Hazir posted on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as 'Twitter', that some unknown persons were breaking into her house.

Islamabad Police informed about the development on 'X' and said, "Islamabad Capital Police has arrested Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari. Both the accused were wanted by the Islamabad Police for investigation. All action will be taken in accordance with law. The news issued by the Public Relations Department of Islamabad Capital Police should be accepted as correct. No one is authorized to give a statement from a police station." Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and federal minister, Shireen Mazari alleged that police personnel and people dressed in plain clothes, "abducted" her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir from her house in an overnight raid on Sunday, Geo News reported.

Strongly condemning the incident, Mazari termed it an act of "abduction" and "state fascism".She alleged that the personnel barged into her house by breaking down the front door, Geo News reported. Expressing her dismay, she further stated that during the overnight action, the personnel not only "apprehended" her daughter but also confiscated security cameras, Imaan's laptop, and phone.

Notably, in May, prominent PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari quit PTI and politics in the wake of the May 9 violence — that erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan — and also strongly condemned the violence. Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the May 9 incidents. After the court ordered her release, she was taken away in a vehicle without a number plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was presented by the police in court in a case related to inciting party supporters in Kharian on May 9. (ANI)

