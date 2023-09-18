Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister meets number of counterparts in New York

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:19 IST
UAE Foreign Minister meets number of counterparts in New York
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@ABZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], September 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York. He met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheál Martin and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The meetings touched on a number of topics to be included on the agenda of the General Assembly, as well as bilateral cooperation in several fields, mainly economic, trade and others. The talks also focused on the climate and the significance of investing in this international platform to mobilise international efforts and confront the repercussions of climate change, especially with the UNGA78 holding of the Climate Ambition Summit.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed briefed the Foreign Ministers on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12. In this regard, the UAE's Foreign Minister reiterated that the world looks at COP28 with unlimited ambition, great hope, and a common desire to achieve a tangible impact and a qualitative shift in the course of global climate action, indicating that the UAE is looking forward to consolidating a sustainable international cooperation approach, leading to a qualitative shift in the climate file at various levels.

The foreign Ministers also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest and developments at the regional and international levels. The UAE Foreign Minister emphasised the country's keenness to build innovative and positive partnerships based on inclusiveness and a multi-disciplinary approach to achieve sustainable economic growth and comprehensive societal development.

On the sidelines of UNGA78, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, where they reviewed bilateral relations and means to develop them further to serve the two countries' common interests. Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Cafiero signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of cybersecurity between the two countries.

The UAE's Foreign Minister also met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and discussed several issues of common interest and exchanged views on them. The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for Employment and International Cooperation; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023