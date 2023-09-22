EAM Jaishankar meets his Japanese counterpart at 78th UNGA, discusses regional, multilateral, global cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Jaishankar shared his delight to meet the Foreign Minister of Japan at the UNGA in New York.

Both delegates further exchanged views on India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Taking to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78. Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward."

Moreover, Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26 according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. During his visit from September 22-30, Jaishankar will in keeping with India's support for the Global South host a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, the external affairs minister will visit Washington DC from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes discussions with his counterpart Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the G20 Summit, where, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "During the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries throughout the year on their priorities for their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies, particularly in bringing the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the fore," the PMO statement added.

The PMO statement further added that the leaders held discussions on various facets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments, and energy. (ANI)

