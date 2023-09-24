Pakistan: Substandard eye injections cause vision impairment in people

The usage of substandard eye injections in Pakistan has been affecting the eyesight of people living in different provinces of Punjab, reported Geo News. Vision impairment cases were also reported in Multan and Sadiqabad.

Punjab caretaker minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Nasir Jamal said that several dealers were selling counterfeit eye injections in Lahore, Kasur, Multan and Sadiqabad. He further noted that the Punjab Health Department had received the names of 20 affected people.

"While the exact number of people affected by this (injection) is yet to be determined, between 14-20 (cases) have been found so far," he said. It has affected the eyesight of over 40 diabetic patients in Lahore.

Following the reported incidents, Jan said that the entire batch of medicine had been pulled off the market and the first information report (FIR) had been registered against two suppliers. Jamal informed that the data of people selling these counterfeit injections in different cities of Punjab has been collected, according to Geo News. However, no arrests have been made yet.

"None of the operatives of the fake eye injection-selling network has been arrested yet," he said. He further added, "A list of the people affected by fake injections is also being prepared."

Interim Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan noted that an investigation into the matter has been going on. According to Geo News, Jan added that a five-member committee have been formed to look into the matter and find out the reason behind the vision impairment.

Jan said that the committee would thoroughly analyse the situation and would determine whether the problem has arisen from the medicine, doctors' competency, or the sterilisation of the tools used. Adding to this, he noted that the inquiry could take around two to three days, reported Geo News.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab Health Department formed a committee headed by ophthalmologist Asad Aslam to investigate the matter. This came after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend's eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes. According to Manzoor, when he took his brother to a Lahore hospital, 18 other patients with the same condition were already admitted there.

One of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akbar and a case has been lodged under Sections 23 and 27 of the Drugs Act 1976 and Section 30(2) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Act, 2012, Geo News reported. However, the federal minister said that the victims will be compensated and provided top-notch medical facilities, adding that the culprits will be dealt with.

Moreover, Jamal also highlighted, "A sample of the fake injection has been sent to the lab of the Punjab Health Department." Jamal said that the injection was made by a multinational company, and noted, "This drug has been used for a long time and the profit margin is high."

He noted that one injection was being sold for Rs 100,000, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)