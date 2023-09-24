Left Menu

At least 35 killed after fuel depot explodes in Benin

At least 35 people have lost their lives in Benin after a fuel depot explosion resulting in a billow of smoke into the sky, Al Jazeera reported citing the officials and witnesses.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:59 IST
At least 35 killed after fuel depot explodes in Benin
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Benin

At least 35 people have lost their lives in Benin after a fuel depot explosion resulting in a billow of smoke into the sky, Al Jazeera reported citing the officials and witnesses. In the town of Seme-Podji, close to the Nigerian border, where vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycle taxis had gathered to stock up on gasoline, a fire broke out on Saturday, according to locals.

"The fire burned down the store and according to an initial assessment resulted in 35 deaths including one child," Prosecutor Abdoubaki Adam-Bongle in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. "According to the witnesses interviewed, the fire was probably started during the unloading of bags of gasoline," the Prosecutor added.

More than a dozen people sustained severe injuries and are being treated in hospital, according to Al Jazeera. The "cause of the fire is smuggled fuel," according to Alassane Seidou, interior minister of Benin. He said that the flames "badly charred" the victims' corpses.

Along Benin's border with Nigeria, a significant oil producer, fuel smuggling is widespread. In border towns, unauthorised refineries, fuel dumps, and pipelines have appeared, occasionally igniting fires. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023