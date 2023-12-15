Left Menu

China dismisses US support for Philippines amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

The US criticised China's use of water cannons against Philippine vessels delivering aid near Bajo de Masinloc.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:23 IST
China dismisses US support for Philippines amid tensions in West Philippine Sea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

China rejected the recent US statement backing the Philippines over West Philippine Sea (WPS) aggression, CNN reported. The US criticised China's use of water cannons against Philippine vessels delivering aid near Bajo de Masinloc.

China disputed the US claims, stating it defended its sovereignty. The US reaffirmed support for the Philippines and the South China Sea Mutual Defence Treaty. China accused the US of endorsing Philippine provocation and interference in WPS disputes. "The PRC (People's Republic of China) has no lawful maritime claims to the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, and Filipinos are entitled to traditional fishing rights around Scarborough Reef," the statement read.

The US also reiterated the Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines, extending protection to armed attacks on Philippine forces, vessels, or aircraft, including the Coast Guard, in the South China Sea. But Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the statement was "an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation."

She emphasised that Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal) has consistently been within their territory, accusing the Philippines of entering its waters on December 9 without permission. "The China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, which were professional, restrained, lawful and legitimate," she said.

The US' persistent supporting the country in the WPS dispute "blatantly embolden the Philippines' violation of China's sovereignty," the Chinese official also stated. "The US needs to know that no threat, coercion or unfounded attack and accusation will lead anywhere or shake China's firm resolve and will in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," she added, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

