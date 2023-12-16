Left Menu

JFOODO appoints foreign researcher to study Japanese culture and traditions

After the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the evacuation orders in the Fukushima Prefecture towns of Okuma and Namie were partially lifted.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:58 IST
JFOODO appoints foreign researcher to study Japanese culture and traditions
Japan resercher . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

After the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the evacuation orders in the Fukushima Prefecture towns of Okuma and Namie were partially lifted. The new buildings are being built and the residents are back.

JFOODO or The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center has appointed, Rebekah Wilson Lye, a researcher to study Japan's culture and tradition. Researcher, Rebekah Wilson Lye said, "I am here "At Manabiya Yumenomori School" to learn about this wonderful project which just started in August this year."

GM, Manabiya Yumenomori, Ippei Nango said, "A good point is to create a very inclusive community. In this school, many people originally lived in "Okuma-town" and came back from the evacuation area, but there are also people who moved here. The school slogan is "Here you will start individual personality"." In conversation with the student, resercher asked, "What job do you want to do?"

Answer: I want to be a comic writer. Student's design is printed on the bag and commercialized.

She visits "Namie Star-Fallen Farm" to meet organizer Mr. Daiju Takahashi. Starfish is fertilizer and protection against animals.

In Conversation with Daiju Takahashi, Rebekah Wilson Lye said, "I guess in some ways you're a little bit of an outsider coming into this community. How is the cooperation and reaction being from local residents?" Organiser of "Namie Star-Fallen Farm", Daiju Takahashi said, "It's been a great experience for me. People who have come back here, the local people, they are amazingly open, open-minded and welcoming for those outsiders like me. We are growing root beets and also indigo dye plants and very rare plants like a juniper berry or agave tequila, which haven't been grown in Japan ever."

Rebekah Wilson Lye said, "Well, I've spent the day here in the Namie-machi and Okuma-machi area. I've met local people, some local children and even some outsiders who have decided to make Namie-machi their home. And my takeaway from our conversations today. I have seen a real sense of forward movement as though it is a new era, a new dawn here in this small town." VO2: Now, Fukushima is rebuilding an unparalleled community in Japan after overcoming tragedy. Foreign viewers of Japan can easily identify it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023