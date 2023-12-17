Left Menu

UAE supports Ukrainian health sector with 2nd batch of ambulances in ongoing relief efforts

Implementing the wise leadership's directives, this shipment follows a previous one last September that carried 23 ambulances. Thus, 50 ambulances provided by the UAE were delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Poland, today received a ship carrying 27 fully equipped ambulances to support the health sector in Ukraine. Implementing the wise leadership's directives, this shipment follows a previous one last September that carried 23 ambulances. Thus, 50 ambulances provided by the UAE were delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

The UAE Embassy in Poland has been making significant efforts since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine to facilitate the process of transferring UAE aid from Poland to the Ukrainian port in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Ukraine. Majed Bin Kamal, Head of Humanitarian Aid and Support at International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, emphasised that other upcoming shipments, including winter aid, to Ukraine will continue to be delivered during the current month, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since the crisis began, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including US$100 million to Ukrainian civilians. An air bridge was also launched that sent 12 planes carrying about 714 tonnes of relief supplies, basic foodstuff and medical materials, 2,520 generators, 33 ambulances, 2,500 laptops, and 10,000 school bags.

The UAE also sent a ship carrying 250 tonnes of relief supplies, which included blankets, personal supplies, and lamps, to Poland and Romania and then transported into Ukrainian territory. The country also operated planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

