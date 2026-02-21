CRPF Jawan Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast
An IED blast injured a CRPF jawan and another person during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The device exploded in the Saranda forest under Chotanagra Police limits, planted by CPI (Maoists). The jawan sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Further details are awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A CRPF jawan and another individual were injured in an improvisational explosive device (IED) blast in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, according to police reports. The incident happened during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.
The blast occurred under the jurisdiction of Chotanagra Police Station. West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, reported that the IED was planted by the banned CPI (Maoists).
The jawan sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized, while the other person had minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the details of the blast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Economy: A Growth Outlook Despite Slowing Pace
Mystery Surrounds JMM Worker's Murder in Jharkhand
Tragic Discovery: Ex-Zila Parishad Chairman's Body Found in Jharkhand
JBC Kabaddi League: Uniting Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh for a Kabaddi Revolution
Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26