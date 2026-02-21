Left Menu

CRPF Jawan Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

An IED blast injured a CRPF jawan and another person during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The device exploded in the Saranda forest under Chotanagra Police limits, planted by CPI (Maoists). The jawan sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST
CRPF Jawan Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan and another individual were injured in an improvisational explosive device (IED) blast in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, according to police reports. The incident happened during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.

The blast occurred under the jurisdiction of Chotanagra Police Station. West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, reported that the IED was planted by the banned CPI (Maoists).

The jawan sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized, while the other person had minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the details of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India
2
Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

 India
4
EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026