CRPF Jawan Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

A CRPF jawan and another individual were injured in an improvisational explosive device (IED) blast in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, according to police reports. The incident happened during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.

The blast occurred under the jurisdiction of Chotanagra Police Station. West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, reported that the IED was planted by the banned CPI (Maoists).

The jawan sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized, while the other person had minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the details of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)