Afghanistan: Women's rights activist released from prison after three months

Julia Parsi, a women's rights activist in Afghanistan, has been released from prison by the Taliban administration after three months on Monday, Khaama Press reported citing sources. Parsi, a senior member of the women's protest movement and founder of the women's library, was arrested in Kabul on September 28, 2023, for her advocacy of women's rights.

Julia's advocacy efforts were fueled by the closure of schools following the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Despite facing increasing fear and threats, Julia remained visible in the media, speaking out about women's fundamental rights to education and work. A number of women's rights activists have also confirmed Julia's release from the Taliban's prison.

Fawzia Koofi, a former Afghan government's House of Representatives member, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I am sure that prison has strengthened your and your comrades' will to fight." Julia Parsi, a leading women's rights activist, was arrested in Kabul on September 28, causing widespread public dismay. Having avoided formal education during the Taliban's initial reign, Julia was detained for her advocacy nearly 23 years later, under the Taliban's second rule, on charges stemming from her activism, Khaama Press reported.

A native of Takhar province, Julia dedicated many years to teaching Persian language and literature in local schools. Her teaching mission continued in Kabul until the city's fall on August 15, 2021. The closure of the schools she worked at following this event marked a turning point, fueling her advocacy efforts.

With the Taliban's ascent to power, Julia's name became synonymous with bravery in the face of adversity. She became a well-known figure in protests, where she and other women stood unarmed on the streets of Kabul, facing armed Taliban forces and voicing their demands for freedom, according to Khaama Press. In a climate of increasing fear, with reports of her fellow protesters in Balkh facing disappearance or death, Julia remained visible in the media. She boldly spoke out about the fundamental rights of women to education and work, becoming a symbol of resistance and courage.

More than two years have passed since the Taliban banned girls from studying beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan and there is no sign of reopening the schools to girls studying above sixth grade. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, they have issued several decrees that impose restrictions on women. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power.

Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

