Left Menu

"Will not hesitate...": US after striking Iran-backed facilities in Iraq

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday (local time) said that Washington will not hesitate to attack Iran-backed facilities in Iraq if it becomes "necessary" to protect the security of America.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:01 IST
"Will not hesitate...": US after striking Iran-backed facilities in Iraq
US attacks Iran-backed militia bases in Iraq and Syria (Photo Credits: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday (local time) said that Washington will not hesitate to attack Iran-backed facilities in Iraq if it becomes "necessary" to protect the security of America. The US military forces conducted "necessary and proportionate strikes" on three locations in Iraq in response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by "Iranian-sponsored militias," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Austin further said that there is no 'higher priority' than US' security and it "won't hesitate" in taking necessary action to defend the country, its troops and interests. "Today, at President Biden's direction, US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Lloyd Austin said.

According to the statement, the precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria and was intended to "disrupt and degrade" the capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups. The US accused the attacks of being carried out by "Iranian-sponsored militias."

This included an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base. The statement added that Monday's attack led to three injuries to US personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition.

"While we do not seek to escalate the conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," Austin added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023