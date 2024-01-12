Israel condemns efforts to "pervert meaning of term genocide" by South Africa, in concluding remarks at ICJ

Israel vehemently refuted accusations of genocide leveled by South Africa during a two-day hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In concluding remarks, Gilad Noam, representing Israel, accused South Africa of attempting to "pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide,'" CNN reported. Noam urged the court not to grant South Africa's request for "provisional measures," arguing that it could jeopardise Israel's ability to defend itself against ongoing threats. He asserted that entertaining the request would weaken the commitment to prevent and punish genocide, turning it into a tool for terrorist groups.

"Entertaining the applicant's request will not strengthen the commitment to prevent and punish genocide but weaken it. It will turn an instrument adopted by the international community to prevent horrors of the kind that shocked the conscience of humanity during the Holocaust into a weapon in the hands of terrorist groups who have no regard for humanity or for the law," he said. Granting provisional measures, according to Noam, would create a "perverse situation," allowing Hamas to continue attacks on Israeli citizens while constraining Israel's defense capabilities, as reported by CNN.

He emphasised that the International Court of Justice lacks jurisdiction over Hamas as it deals with disputes between states, leaving individual leaders to be tried at the International Criminal Court. Noam warned of a potential tension between the genocide convention and states defending themselves against terrorist organisations if resorting to force for self-defence is labelled as genocide. He concluded by stating, "In living memory of the atrocities that gave birth to the term 'genocide,' we are witness to a concerted and cynical effort to pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide' itself."

South Africa had previously argued that Israel's leaders were "intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza" and called for a halt to the military campaign. Israel dismissed the accusation as "blood libel" and accused South Africa of functioning as the "legal arm of Hamas." The ICJ's panel of judges will now deliberate on South Africa's request for a halt to Israel's Gaza offensive in the coming days and weeks, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)