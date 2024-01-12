Left Menu

Israel condemns efforts to "pervert meaning of term genocide" by South Africa, in concluding remarks at ICJ

In concluding remarks, Gilad Noam, representing Israel, accused South Africa of attempting to "pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide.'"

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:48 IST
Israel condemns efforts to "pervert meaning of term genocide" by South Africa, in concluding remarks at ICJ
Judges at ICJ hear request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Israel vehemently refuted accusations of genocide leveled by South Africa during a two-day hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In concluding remarks, Gilad Noam, representing Israel, accused South Africa of attempting to "pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide,'" CNN reported. Noam urged the court not to grant South Africa's request for "provisional measures," arguing that it could jeopardise Israel's ability to defend itself against ongoing threats. He asserted that entertaining the request would weaken the commitment to prevent and punish genocide, turning it into a tool for terrorist groups.

"Entertaining the applicant's request will not strengthen the commitment to prevent and punish genocide but weaken it. It will turn an instrument adopted by the international community to prevent horrors of the kind that shocked the conscience of humanity during the Holocaust into a weapon in the hands of terrorist groups who have no regard for humanity or for the law," he said. Granting provisional measures, according to Noam, would create a "perverse situation," allowing Hamas to continue attacks on Israeli citizens while constraining Israel's defense capabilities, as reported by CNN.

He emphasised that the International Court of Justice lacks jurisdiction over Hamas as it deals with disputes between states, leaving individual leaders to be tried at the International Criminal Court. Noam warned of a potential tension between the genocide convention and states defending themselves against terrorist organisations if resorting to force for self-defence is labelled as genocide. He concluded by stating, "In living memory of the atrocities that gave birth to the term 'genocide,' we are witness to a concerted and cynical effort to pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide' itself."

South Africa had previously argued that Israel's leaders were "intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza" and called for a halt to the military campaign. Israel dismissed the accusation as "blood libel" and accused South Africa of functioning as the "legal arm of Hamas." The ICJ's panel of judges will now deliberate on South Africa's request for a halt to Israel's Gaza offensive in the coming days and weeks, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024