Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon conveys greetings to India ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha', looks forward to soon visit Ram Mandir

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday conveyed his greetings to people in India ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and expressed his wish to soon visit the temple. "Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world," the Israeli ambassador wrote on 'X'.

"I look forward to seeing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon; Surely it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have," Gilon further wrote while sharing a picture of him with a miniature model of the Ram Mandir. Worldwide celebrations were seen ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

In New York, members of the 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' distributed laddoos at Times Square. Prem Bhandari, a member of the organisation said that the event is being celebrated with much fanfare in other parts of the US as well.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people across the world with this event. "We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Prem Bhandari said.

"Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile) and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he further added. Almost a dozen events have been planned across the US to celebrate the historic occasion.

There are events lined up all the way from New York Times Square to Boston, as well as in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco, that will happen at the same time as the ceremony in India happens. To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

The UK is also witnessing vibrant celebrations. Prayers and celebrations were organised at the Brahmrishi Mission Ashram in London. Slough Hindu Temple, located thousands of miles away from Ayodhya in the heart of England, is brimming with enthusiasm as it is set to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya that is touring the UK reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday. The excitement around the ceremony is palpable in the UK. There are about 250 Hindu temples in the UK and all of them are gearing up for the celebration.

Notably, the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. While the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja were performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Along with PM Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. (ANI)

