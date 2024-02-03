Left Menu

Swiss Foreign Affairs Head Ignazio Cassis to visit India on Feb 5

Ignazio Cassis' last visit to India was to mark the 70th anniversary of Swiss-Indian friendship in 2018,

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST
Swiss Foreign Affairs Head Ignazio Cassis to visit India on Feb 5
Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, is set to visit India on Monday, February 5, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Cassis is scheduled to touch down in the national capital, marking the commencement of his visit, it added.

One of the key highlights of Cassis' itinerary is a meeting with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, MEA also informed. The Federal Councillor, Cassis, will focus on strengthening Switzerland's network of ties in the Asia-Pacific region. Peace in Ukraine will also be the agenda, the Federal Council said in a media release.

The release also stated that "Asian economies have regained significant momentum over the past two years." After India, Cassis will also travel to China, South Korea, and the Philippines.

He will begin his Asia tour with a working visit to New Delhi. His last visit to India was to mark the 70th anniversary of Swiss-Indian friendship in 2018, the release also said. His discussions with Jaishankar will include "progress in economic relations" between India and Switzerland and "cooperation on education, research and innovation."

"The talks with this founding member of the BRICS+ group will also broach important international issues of the moment, in particular possible paths of peace in Ukraine," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024