Pakistan: National assembly's inaugural session adjourns amid heated speeches

The inaugural session of the National Assembly was adjourned till tomorrow amid verbal exchanges between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the house, as reported by The Nation.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
During the 16th inaugural session, newly elected Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) took their oaths from Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. However, the proceedings quickly escalated into a war of words among members.

Omar Ayub, the nominee for the prime minister slot by PTI, asserted that the house was incomplete, referring to the barring of the party with reserved seats and imprisoned PTI candidates unable to swear the oath. Barrister Gohar questioned the legitimacy of the speaker and deputy speaker elections conducted in an incomplete house. He urged the speaker to delay the election of house representatives until seats were allocated to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), including PTI candidates.

According to The Nation, he affirmed that his party, PTI, had claimed victory by securing 186 seats with public mandate, and those on the other side of the house were strangers as they hold office disrespecting public mandate. While PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif retorted to the speech, and PTI candidates chanted slogans of 'vote robber,' referring to poll result rigging. In response, Khawaja Asif waved a wristwatch, a symbolic representation of PTI founder's alleged involvement in the Toshakhana case.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf intervened, urging members to uphold the decorum of the house and allow others to speak. Later, the session was adjourned until 10 am tomorrow (Friday). The inaugural session's adjournment underscores the challenges in fostering a constructive dialogue within Pakistan's political landscape, highlighting the need for mutual respect and adherence to parliamentary protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

