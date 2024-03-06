Left Menu

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Emirates Red Crescent board meeting

Updated: 06-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:52 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, has chaired the Emirates Red Crescent board meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the board to expand the number of beneficiaries of Emirates Red Crescent's Ramadan programmes locally and globally, and to increase Ramadan aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

He emphasised that the UAE, led by its wise leadership, will continue to fulfil its mission to enhance solidarity with people in challenging humanitarian conditions, spreading the values of giving, generosity and human fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

