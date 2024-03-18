Left Menu

Violation of sovereignty will have bad consequences: Taliban reacts after Pak airstrikes on Afghanistan

Taliban's Ministry of Defence released a statement in response to Pakistan's early-morning airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktika on Monday, stating that any violation of the country's sovereignty would have bad consequences.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Taliban's Ministry of Defence released a statement in response to Pakistan's early-morning airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktika on Monday, stating that any violation of the country's sovereignty would have bad consequences, according to TOLOnews. In retaliation, Taliban has claimed to use heavy weapons to target Pakistani military centres.

"Once again, Pakistani military and reconnaissance jets have entered Afghanistan's territory and bombarded the homes of civilians in Barmal of Paktika and Spera of Khost," the Taliban said in a statement. Meanwhile, its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, warned that any infringement on Afghanistan's sovereignty would have dire repercussions.

Denouncing the aforementioned attacks, Mujahid stated that Pakistan would be unable to cope with the consequences of such strikes. TOLOnews quoted Zabihullah Mujahid as saying, "Last night around 3 AM, Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in the Laman area of Barmal district in Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of Spera district in Khost province, resulting in 6 martyrs in Paktika, including 3 women and 3 children, and one house destroyed, and in Khost province, one house was destroyed and 2 women were martyred."

He has asked Pakistan's new administration to refrain from harming ties with Afghanistan due to the "reckless" conduct of a few military generals and to stop attributing their failure to them. Notably, Pakistani military aircraft carried out airstrikes in the Barmal district of Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of Sepera district in Khost province.

Tragically, these strikes targeted civilian homes, resulting in the loss of six lives and the destruction of property, a spokesperson for Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement. Reports indicate that six individuals, including three women and three children, lost their lives in Paktika, while two women perished in Khost due to a collapsed house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

