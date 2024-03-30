Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan, Adiala jail super reach agreement on SOPs for prison visits

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former PM, Imran Khan, came to an agreement with the superintendent of Karachi's Adialia jail on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the former's meetings with his relatives and lawyers, ARY News reported on Saturday. Imran is currently lodged at the high-security Karachi prison in connection with multiple cases.

According to the report, the SOPs outline the schedule for visiting the detained former prime minister. The PTI founder and the jail superintendent signed the agreement on the SOPs, Duniya News reported.

Further, according to ARY News, the PTI founder picked three persons to visit him in Adiala Jail. Current PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Niazi were chosen by Imran as the 'focal persons' for jail meetings. Each focal person is authorised to nominate two individuals for such visits, the report added.

Two days a week, on Tuesdays, Imran's family members can visit him in jail while on Thursdays, his lawyers and other persons could meet with the PTI founder, according to ARY News. Visitors armed with court orders may also meet the PTI founder if he so agrees.

According to another report, the former PM held a meeting with 10 individuals on March 26 and 18 people on March 28. Recently, on March 29, the PTI announced plans to hold a show of strength on the street to extend support for the autonomy of the judiciary and push for the release of the jailed party founder, Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Imran at Adiala Jail on the same day, Barrister Gohar said, "The PTI is going to stage a rally for the freedom of the judiciary on the directives issued by our party founder." PTI member Sher Afzal Marwat also announced a rally in Peshawar, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)