Left Menu

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for Knesset to pass law allowing closure of foreign news networks

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Knesset, reviving a push to pass legislation allowing the country's government to shut down foreign news networks, according to The Times of Israel.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:14 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for Knesset to pass law allowing closure of foreign news networks
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Knesset to pass the legislation allowing his government to shut down foreign news networks, according to The Times of Israel. Netanyahu has promised to "immediately act to close Al Jazeera" after the law is passed.

Netanyahu's Likud party released a statement claiming that the prime minister asked coalition whip Ofir Katz to make sure the bill passed both its second and third readings today, reported the Times of Israel. If the law is approved, the prime minister and the minister of communications will have the power to declare international networks functioning in Israel to be in danger of closing and seizing their equipment, if they are deemed to be posing "an actual harm to the state's security."

After a lengthy discussion in the Knesset National Security Committee, the legislation was authorised for its second and third readings after passing its first reading in the plenary of the Knesset in February. Netanyahu had hernia surgery last night, and he is currently in the hospital.

Following surgery to treat Hernia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in "excellent" condition, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, reported CNN. Netanyahu is "awake, he is talking to his family, and his situation is perfect," according to hospital general surgery director Alon Pikarsky, who made the announcement in an early morning video on Monday.

The procedure "ended successfully," the hospital director said. During a regular examination on Saturday, Netanyahu, 74, was found to have a hernia, as his office had previously stated in a statement. According to his office, he was put under anaesthesia for the surgery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024