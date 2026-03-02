U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Hike

The U.S. dollar saw a rise against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Monday, buoyed by increased energy prices and safe-haven moves following U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran. The situation has raised fears of a prolonged Middle Eastern conflict, leading investors to monitor developments closely, especially disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital shipping channel.

A sustained spike in oil prices could severely impact the economies of Japan and the euro area, both heavily reliant on crude imports. Meanwhile, the U.S., a net oil exporter, stands in a comparatively insulated position. Thu Lan Nguyen of Commerzbank highlights the centrality of oil market reactions amid news that OPEC+ countries may increase production, although export limitations remain a concern.

The U.S. dollar index climbed by 0.68% reaching 98.31, evidencing increased dollar strength. Analysts at Barclays project further gains for the dollar amid escalating tensions. The situation has also affected other currencies, with the Swiss franc dropping due to the Swiss National Bank's foreign currency interventions, and the yen fluctuating amid potential rate changes by the Bank of Japan.