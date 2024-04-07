"The situation in East Turkestan is a global concern": Foreign minister of East Turkestan Government-in-Exile

Salih Hudayar, foreign minister of East Turkestan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) on Saturday participated in a virtual discussion organised by the Asian Human Rights Forum, focusing on grave human rights violations, especially in Asian countries. Salih Hudayar in his statement during the session, emphasised that the situation is a global concern that needs immediate international attention and action.

"The situation in East Turkestan is not just a regional issue. It's a global concern that demands the immediate international attention of the international community and action. East Turkestan, an occupied country located in the heart of Asia, in Central Asia, has a history of over 6,000 years," he said. Hudyara added, "Unfortunately, this legacy has been under threat since 1876, when the Manchu Qing Empire invaded and subsequently annexed East Turkestan in 1876 and subsequently annexed it in 1884, renaming East Turkestan to Xinjiang, which translates to the colony or the new territory in the Chinese language. However, the people of East Turkestan never gave up their struggle to reclaim their independence."

He further highlighted that the people of East Turkestan are facing a brutal campaign of colonization and genocide by the Chinese government for over 70 years. "For the past 74 years, the people of East Turkestan have endured a brutal campaign of colonization, genocide and occupation by the Chinese government. These campaigns of genocide include mass internment, forced sterilization, systematic rape, organ harvesting, torture, forced enslavement and forced indoctrination. At the very moment, millions of our people remain locked up in concentration camps, while millions more have been given official sentences for so-called crimes of separatism or for simply being in prisons," he said.

He added that over eight lakh children are currently forcibly separated from their families. "At the same time, over 890,000 of our children are currently forcibly separated from their families and put into state-run institutions or internment camps aimed at erasing their identity and assimilating them into what is essentially so-called loyal Chinese citizens, as the Chinese government calls it," he said.

The foreign minister of ETGE further mentioned that mosques and other religious sites have also been destroyed and practising Islam or any other religion in the country is criminalised. "Unfortunately, even our religious and cultural identity is under siege. More than 16,000 mosques and other religious sites have been destroyed. Practising Islam or any other religion for that matter in East Turkestan has been effectively criminalized. Thousands of our scholars and intellectuals have been given prison sentences anywhere from 15 years to life imprisonment for simply advocating for the practice of our religion, for advocating for retaining our history, advocating for retaining our culture," he said.

During Ramadan, the Chinese government employed tactics like government patrols and sending Chinese government soldiers to Uyghur and Turkish homes to ensure that these people weren't fasting "Even now, while we're in the last days of Ramadan, the Chinese government throughout Ramadan has been employing tactics like government patrols, sending Chinese government soldiers to Uyghur and Turkish homes to ensure that these people aren't fasting, inviting them to mandatory forced feasts during the day, forcing them to eat food and conducting surveillance to prevent them from fasting," he said.

The international community is failing to take effective measures to end this genocide and thereby this is allowing the Chinese government to carry out genocide with impunity, Hudyara said. He further emphasised that the issue of genocide in East Turkestan is not just simply a human rights issue.

"The root of the ongoing genocide is the Chinese occupation and colonization of East Turkestan. Thus, restoring East Turkestan's independence is the only path to ensuring the human rights, freedom, religious liberty, and the very existence of our people" he added. David Vance, another human rights activist participating in the online discussion said that the situation in China and Pakistan is worse than what happened in Libya or Iraq.

"The situation in China and Pakistan, as we've been talking about, is much, much worse than happened in Libya or Iraq. The fundamental problem is that the Western superpowers or major powers are weak and cowardly. They are afraid in some cases. In Britain, the British government is afraid to speak up against some of these atrocities," he said. (ANI)

