Left Menu

Pakistan issues 2,843 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

Every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe gather in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi at historical Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 17:05 IST
Pakistan issues 2,843 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan has issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India, allowing them to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival scheduled to take place in Pakistan from April 13 to April 22. The announcement was made by the Pakistan High Commission in India through a post on social media platform X.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, holds immense cultural and religious importance for the Sikh community, marking the harvest festival and commemorating the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe gather in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi at historical Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

"On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, @PakinIndia has issued 2843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 13-22 April 2024," said Pakistan High Commission in India in a post on X. In November, last year, the Pakistan High Commission issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the event celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, according to the Pakistan High Commission in a New Delhi press release. Taking to X, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi stated, "On the occasion of the 554th Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi issued around 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the event scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 25 November to 04 December 2023."

"During the visit, the pilgrims, inter alia, would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Mr Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024