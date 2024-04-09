IEA to hold first global summit on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions on April 26

Left Menu

The International Energy Agency (IEA) will host the Global Summit on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions at its headquarters in Paris on April 26.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:05 IST
Paris [France], April 9 (ANI/WAM): The International Energy Agency (IEA) will host the Global Summit on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions at its headquarters in Paris on April 26. The Summit will be chaired by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol at the IEA headquarters and will include Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira and a special address by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

It will enable exchanges between policymakers, labour and business leaders, indigenous voices, civil society and youth representatives to foster global collaboration and collectively address the challenges of implementing and tracking people-centred clean energy transitions. The Summit will highlight that putting people at the centre of clean energy transitions requires engaging citizens as active participants and designing policies to ensure fair distribution of benefits and costs.

It also requires a sharp focus on jobs and skills, protecting workers and communities and maximising new opportunities in the clean energy sector. The aim of the discussions is to build a collective understanding of what adopting a people-centred approach means - in line with G7 and G20 priorities and ahead of COP29 and COP30 and moving towards defining and tracking inclusiveness and social impacts of clean energy transitions.

The Summit will be live-streamed on our website and social platforms. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

