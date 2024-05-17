Left Menu

India mulls on participating in Ukraine Peace Summit on Switzerland

Ahead of the global Ukraine peace conference to be held in June in Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has received an invitation from the Swiss side, but the decision regarding participation is still pending.

17-05-2024
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the global Ukraine peace conference to be held in June in Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has received an invitation from the Swiss side, but the decision regarding participation is still pending. "We have received an invitation from the Swiss side. we are yet to decide on participation," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

In a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson also highlighted Swiss Foreign Secretary Alexandre Fasel India's visit and his meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary(West) Pavan Kapoor. "The Swiss Foreign Secretary is in Delhi. He had a conversation with Secretary West," said MEA

On April 11, Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland will host a high-level international conference in the month of June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war. Further, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in the press release that, Switzerland is organising a high-level conference on peace in Ukraine, which is expected to take place in June 2024 at the Burgenstock.

The aim of the heads of state and government meetings is to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." The conference aims to provide a platform for a high-level dialogue on ways to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter. It aims to create a common understanding of the framework conducive to this goal and a concrete roadmap for the peace process," the release added.

Meanwhile, Russia ruled out its participation in the 'Ukraine Peace Summit.' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey said that they will not participate in any event supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula". While speaking in an interview with a local Russian news outlet, Sergey Lavrov said, "When our Swiss colleagues say they want to invite Russia to the first conference, they are not telling the truth. We will not participate in any events that promote Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula in one way or another." (ANI)

