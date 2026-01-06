Left Menu

Joško Gvardiol's Injury Blow Ahead of World Cup

Manchester City and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in his right leg, requiring surgery. This injury sidelines him for months, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming World Cup. City, currently trailing Chelsea in the Premier League, announced the news without specifying a recovery timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:03 IST
Joško Gvardiol's Injury Blow Ahead of World Cup
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol is facing a significant setback as he requires surgery for a tibial fracture in his right leg. This injury, confirmed to have occurred during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, threatens his participation in the World Cup later this year.

The 23-year-old, whose club trails Premier League leaders Chelsea by six points, will now be sidelined for an extended period. Without a specified timeline for recovery, Gvardiol's absence could impact both his club's and country's upcoming fixtures.

City currently stands fourth in the Champions League league-phase standings with crucial matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray approaching. Meanwhile, Croatia's World Cup campaign begins in June against England, with Gvardiol at risk of missing important warmup games in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

 India
2
Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

 India
3
Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

 India
4
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026