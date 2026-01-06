Joško Gvardiol's Injury Blow Ahead of World Cup

Manchester City and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol is facing a significant setback as he requires surgery for a tibial fracture in his right leg. This injury, confirmed to have occurred during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, threatens his participation in the World Cup later this year.

The 23-year-old, whose club trails Premier League leaders Chelsea by six points, will now be sidelined for an extended period. Without a specified timeline for recovery, Gvardiol's absence could impact both his club's and country's upcoming fixtures.

City currently stands fourth in the Champions League league-phase standings with crucial matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray approaching. Meanwhile, Croatia's World Cup campaign begins in June against England, with Gvardiol at risk of missing important warmup games in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)