Joško Gvardiol's Injury Blow Ahead of World Cup
Manchester City and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in his right leg, requiring surgery. This injury sidelines him for months, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming World Cup. City, currently trailing Chelsea in the Premier League, announced the news without specifying a recovery timeline.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol is facing a significant setback as he requires surgery for a tibial fracture in his right leg. This injury, confirmed to have occurred during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, threatens his participation in the World Cup later this year.
The 23-year-old, whose club trails Premier League leaders Chelsea by six points, will now be sidelined for an extended period. Without a specified timeline for recovery, Gvardiol's absence could impact both his club's and country's upcoming fixtures.
City currently stands fourth in the Champions League league-phase standings with crucial matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray approaching. Meanwhile, Croatia's World Cup campaign begins in June against England, with Gvardiol at risk of missing important warmup games in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Skateboarding Legend Nyjah Huston Faces Harrowing Injury
Injury Scare for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Son Amid Madhya Pradesh Tour
Manchester City's Injury Woes Deepen with Gvardiol's Surgery
Arsenal and Aston Villa Triumph in Thrilling Premier League Showdowns
Meg Lanning Takes Helm at UP Warriorz for Women’s Premier League