'India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone": PM Modi thanks Zelenskyy

Thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he congratulated him on the third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will continue to support peace, security, and prosperity for everyone in the region. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa. India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone in the region."

PM Modi's response came after Ukrainian President congratulated Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections. In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries."

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need the support of other parties in the NDA primarily JD(U) and TDP.

Zelenskyy also said that everyone in the world recognizes India's role in global affairs and is "looking forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland. "India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations. Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he added.

Notably, in April, Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland would host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war. In May, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had received an invitation from the Swiss side, but the decision regarding participation is still pending.

"We have received an invitation from the Swiss side. we are yet to decide on participation," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (ANI)

