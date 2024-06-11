Israel: Four terrorists eliminated in overnight raid

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Four terrorists were killed during a raid carried out overnight by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Border Police special forces. The terrorists were killed during an operation in Kafr Ni'man - located near Ramallah - to arrest a single member of a terror squad that Monday night came to carry out an attack against Jews and set fires at the Sde Efraim farm, located east of Modi'in Illit, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. That terrorist was one of the four killed.

During the activity, a Police special forces fighter was slightly injured in his leg and was referred for medical treatment. Upon the arrival of the security forces to the compound where the suspects were hiding, they closed in on the building. The terrorist from the attack and three others tried to escape in a vehicle and even attempted to run over undercover agents who were operating in the area. The forces opened fire on the vehicle and killed the terrorists.

In the search they carried out in the vehicle, a Carlo-type weapon, a vest and explosive charges were found. (ANI/TPS)

