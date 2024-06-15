How to Make Sure You Get Compensated for Personal Injury

If you have suffered a personal injury such as a slip and fall, medical error, dog bite, or car accident, you may be entitled to financial compensation. According to the National Safety Council, the third leading cause of death in the United States is unintentional injuries, resulting in 169,936 deaths in 2017. Furthermore, motor vehicle crashes alone killed over 40,000 people that year. When it comes to personal injury cases, taking the right steps after you are injured can make all the difference in whether or not you receive compensation. Here's how to make sure you get the money you deserve if you suffer a personal injury.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

The first thing you should do after any accident is get medical attention, even if you don't think you were seriously hurt. Some injuries like concussions or internal bleeding may not be obvious at first. Getting checked out quickly establishes a record of your injuries and treatment. Also, delays can make your injury worse or complicate your case.

Report the Incident

Reporting the incident promptly creates an official record, which can help prove what happened. For car accidents, call the police and file an accident report. Take down the officer's name and badge number, as well as the report number. If you suffered an injury on someone else's property, file an incident report with the property owner or manager. The sooner you report what happened, the fresher it will be in everyone's memory.

Document Everything

In a personal injury case, documentation is key. Take photos and videos of the scene, your injuries, property damage, or anything related to the incident. Get contact info for any witnesses. Save copies of all paperwork you receive for medical treatment, accident reports, bills, and so on. Keep a journal recording how the injury affects your daily activities.

Consult a Personal Injury Attorney

An experienced personal injury lawyer can make sure you take the right steps in the aftermath of the accident to secure fair compensation down the road. For instance, Anderson Injury Lawyers know how to gather evidence, prove negligence and liability, determine the full value of your damages, and negotiate the best settlement. Personal injury law can be complex, so having expert legal help is important.

File an Insurance Claim

Notify your own insurance company and any other relevant policies right away. An insurance agent may try to record your account of what happened, so consult your attorney beforehand. Don’t accept any early settlement offer without assessing your full losses.

Assess Your Damages

Make a thorough tally of any costs or losses from your injury. This includes medical bills, property damage, lost income from missed work due to the injury, reduced earning capacity if disabled, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Negotiate Your Claim Skillfully

Once you’ve gathered all evidence and calculated damages, have your attorney handle negotiations with insurers or other responsible parties. Don’t accept an unfairly low offer. Be prepared to go to court if needed to get the damages you deserve—about 4-5% of cases go to trial. Your attorney can advise on reasonable settlement terms and determine if filing a lawsuit is the best course.

Suffering a personal injury can negatively impact your life for years. Following the proper legal steps after any accident is crucial to eventually being compensated for your full losses.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)