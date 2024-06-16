Left Menu

"India did not associate itself with any document": MEA on Ukraine Peace Summit

India on Sunday refrained from associating itself with any communique emerging from the Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine and reiterated its consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:10 IST
"India did not associate itself with any document": MEA on Ukraine Peace Summit
Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Swizerland (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India on Sunday refrained from associating itself with any communique emerging from the Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine and reiterated its consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. "India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this Summit," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary(West), Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland at Burgenstock on 15-16 June 2024. The Indian delegation attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit. "India's participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine's Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," added the release.

The release also said that India continues to "believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict." In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace, according to the MEA.

Meanwhile, eighty countries, including Ukraine, and four European institutions signed the final joint communique of the Switzerland peace summit on June 16. The final document said the UN Charter and "respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The peace summit began on June 15 and concluded on June 16, bringing together representatives from 92 countries and organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024