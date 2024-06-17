44.8 million voice calls made by pilgrims from holy sites during Eid Al Adha: CST

Left Menu

The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released the performance report on telecommunications in Makkah and other holy sites during Eid Al Adha, which shows that 44.8 million voice calls were made, over 38 million locally and 6.7 million internationally, all with a success rate exceeding 99 per cent.

Dubai [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released the performance report on telecommunications in Makkah and other holy sites during Eid Al Adha, which shows that 44.8 million voice calls were made, over 38 million locally and 6.7 million internationally, all with a success rate exceeding 99 per cent. According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), CST statistics also show a total data consumption of 5.79 terabytes, which is equivalent to over 2.37 million hours of 1080p HD video content.

The average daily data consumption per capita was 779.93 megabytes per subscriber, surpassing the global average per capita consumption of 380 megabytes per subscriber. Regarding mobile internet indicators, the average data-download speed was 376.18 megabits per second, and the average data-upload speed was 48.04 megabits per second. (ANI/WAM)

