Left Menu

UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has visited Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, taking place until August 23, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:39 IST
UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has visited Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, taking place until August 23, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event, spread over an area of more than 34,000 square metres, features activities including group sports for the public, designed to enhance interaction between various members of society, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

During a tour of the event's facilities, he was briefed about the event by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, about the activities included in the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer 2024. The event is open to individuals with all levels of fitness, with the aim of making sport part of an individual's lifestyle and improving the quality of life for all community members.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the high level of organisation and efforts made to provide an exceptional experience for all participants, adding that the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer embodies the spirit of tolerance and human brotherhood. Abu Dhabi Sports Summer, in its third season, now includes several new sports activities, such as cricket, tennis, and an obstacle course, in addition to football, padel, a 1 km running track, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, and fitness area. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024