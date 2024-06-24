UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024

Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has visited Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, taking place until August 23, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event, spread over an area of more than 34,000 square metres, features activities including group sports for the public, designed to enhance interaction between various members of society, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

During a tour of the event's facilities, he was briefed about the event by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, about the activities included in the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer 2024. The event is open to individuals with all levels of fitness, with the aim of making sport part of an individual's lifestyle and improving the quality of life for all community members.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the high level of organisation and efforts made to provide an exceptional experience for all participants, adding that the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer embodies the spirit of tolerance and human brotherhood. Abu Dhabi Sports Summer, in its third season, now includes several new sports activities, such as cricket, tennis, and an obstacle course, in addition to football, padel, a 1 km running track, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, and fitness area. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)