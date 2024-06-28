Left Menu

Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of the UAE President, today welcomed Louise Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines, who is on a working visit to the UAE. The reception took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects and Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:31 IST
Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan receives First Lady of Philippines in presence of Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM) Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of the UAE President, today welcomed Louise Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines, who is on a working visit to the UAE. The reception took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects and Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation. During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, she extended her warmest welcome to the First Lady, wishing her a pleasant stay and a successful visit to the UAE. Louise Araneta-Marcos expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and thanked her for the warm hospitality she received.

The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between entities in both countries across various fields, especially in culture, arts, and heritage. They also explored ways to enrich the cultural and artistic landscape in both nations, with a particular focus on early childhood development and investment in human capital, which is a priority. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan affirmed that attention to culture and the arts in all their forms, as well as national heritage, is at the core of the UAE's developmental vision. She pointed out the UAE's interest in encouraging creative and talented individuals to enhance the cultural and artistic scene and elevate this sector.

He also briefed the First Lady of the Philippines on the UAE leadership's efforts and initiatives in the field of women's empowerment, highlighting the opportunities and support provided to enhance women's contributions to the development of their communities and the progress of the nation at various levels. For her part, the First Lady of the Philippines commended the UAE's broad cultural and developmental progress, expressing her admiration for Emirati women, who have successfully become key partners in the country's development and nation-building process. She praised the role of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her support of women and her dedication to providing the resources and opportunities that have made the empowerment of Emirati women an inspirational model. She also lauded her' efforts in humanitarian work and her pioneering initiatives worldwide.

The wife of the President of the Philippines praised Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan for her attention to the fields of culture, arts, and Emirati and human heritage, as well as her distinctive initiatives in this regard. The meeting was attended by Sheikha Fakhra bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several Sheikhas, female leaders, and the delegation accompanying the wife of the President of the Philippines. (ANI/WAM)

